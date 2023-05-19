CHARLESTON — Cabell County Career Technology Center students took first place in the Golden Horseshoe Knighting Bench Design contest this year.
The winning bench, created by students Austin Morrison and Marin Wickline, will be used to knight all future Golden Horseshoe recipients, starting with the next ceremony on Tuesday, June 13.
West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice announced the winners of the First Lady Student Artist Series Golden Horseshoe Knighting Bench Design Contest in a ceremony Wednesday at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.
As part of the Student Artist Series, four West Virginia career and technical education centers crafted knighting bench designs out of wood. They were Roane-Jackson Career Technical Center, United Technical Center in Clarksburg, Cabell County Career Technology Center and Braxton County High School.
“The Governor and I are so proud of these students and their creativity,” Cathy Justice said in a press release Wednesday. “Combining design work and craftsmanship to create a piece that will become part of West Virginia history is very special.”
This year, the West Virginia Department of Education awarded a grant to each of the career centers to cover costs associated with the creation of the knighting benches and to support their programs.
The Cabell County Career Technology Center will receive $2,600 grant to cover costs and support its program.
“The benches will remain in the archives forever, and this year, they will all be showcased on West Virginia Day and at our Golden Horseshoe Knighting ceremony,” Joey Wiseman, Education Department director of student enrichment programs, said in the press release. “The skill and craftsmanship that went into these benches is amazing, and we thank the teachers, students, and technical centers for all of their hard work.”
Casi Pourfarhadi, a custom woodworker, was a special guest judge for the contest. Pourfarhani owns and operates Black Locust Woodshop with Dan Riffle in downtown Charleston, where they build custom furniture, tables, cabinets, household items and do commercial buildouts. Pourfarhadi was one of two artists who collaborated on the First Lady official Christmas ornament in 2018.
