CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the launch of a program to distribute $25 million in federal CARES Act funds to more than 130,000 West Virginia households to help with the costs of delinquent utility bills.
The announcement, made during the state’s COVID-19 briefing, comes more than six months after West Virginia received more than $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 pandemic assistance funding, and nearly four months after Justice announced how the funds would be allocated, including the $25 million for public utilities.
Although details of how the payments will be made were not available Wednesday, Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane said more than 133,000 households will be eligible for payments, which will help pay delinquent electric, natural gas, water and sewer bills dated from March 1 to July 31.
“We recognize this generous grant program will not alleviate everyone’s delinquencies,” she said, encouraging utility companies to continue voluntary moratoriums on service disconnects and to work with delinquent customers to set up payment plans.
“We really appreciate that utility companies have not terminated customers during this difficult time,” she said.
If distributed equally among the 133,000 eligible households, the $25 million grant would provide just under $188 per household.
Utility companies will send application letters to eligible households in the next few days, and Justice urged West Virginians to watch for them.
“Please don’t throw this letter in the trash can,” he said.
Deadline to apply for the payments is Nov. 13.
At least three times in recent briefings, Justice has defended the slow pace at which the state has expended the more than $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds, with the state sitting on a cash balance of more than $983 million.
Critics, including Democratic Party gubernatorial challenger Ben Salango, have argued that the Justice administration has failed to get funding out to hard-hit families and small businesses in a timely manner.
“There’s no pet projects. There’s no hoarding of the money. There’s nowhere Justice has kept the money back and not sent it out,” Justice said during one of those briefings.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch confirmed that a third Department of Health and Human Resources employee has tested positive for COVID-19 as part of an outbreak in two agency office buildings in downtown Charleston.
He said affected areas in the Diamond and One Davis Square buildings were closed off and sanitized, and that contact tracing is underway for employees who might have come into contact with the three infected people.
Statewide in West Virginia, 215 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 20,734, and five new deaths, for a total of 413.
Two of the deaths were from Cabell County — an 87-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman. They bring the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 20.
Additional deaths reported Wednesday were a 62-year-old man from Wetzel County, 76-year-old man from Upshur County and 85-year-old woman from Harrison County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,461), Boone (307), Braxton (47), Brooke (197), Cabell (1,237), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (67), Fayette (727), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (162), Hampshire (122), Hancock (195), Hardy (102), Harrison (624), Jackson (362), Jefferson (538), Kanawha (3,394), Lewis (68), Lincoln (221), Logan (719), Marion (362), Marshall (262), Mason (167), McDowell (106), Mercer (606), Mineral (206), Mingo (528), Monongalia (2,239), Monroe (206), Morgan (109), Nicholas (177), Ohio (467), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (181), Putnam (804), Raleigh (681), Randolph (389), Ritchie (31), Roane (92), Summers (82), Taylor (165), Tucker (58), Tyler (25), Upshur (228), Wayne (513), Webster (26), Wetzel (95), Wirt (32), Wood (505) and Wyoming (187).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 476 active cases Wednesday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with patients between the ages of 19 and 52. There are 168 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 2,366 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 188,005, and 66 new deaths, for a total of 5,149.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported five new positive cases of COVID-19: a 66-year-old woman, who is hospitalized, and a 10-year-old girl, 22-year-old man, 54-year-old man and 57-year-old man, all isolating at home. There are 141 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,487 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 90,996, and 21 new deaths, for a total of 1,363.
More than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 8,249,011, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 220,362 deaths related to the virus.