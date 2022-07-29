MILTON — The Cabell County Fair is underway with carnival rides, livestock shows, live music and more.
The fair began its 39th year with a pageant July 16, but activities kicked into high gear this week at West Virginia Pumpkin Park in Milton.
Cabell County Fair Queen Chloe Armentrout has been participating in activities at the fair all week.
“I am handing out all the awards for the shows and taking wonderful pictures with them. I’m also thanking and getting pictures with the performers and going around and just mingling around the community and thanking them for being here,” Armentrout said.
She began showing livestock when she was 9 years old and has been showing ever since. For the past three years, Armentrout has been showing cows, and this year she has shown a market steer.
Children have spent time preparing their livestock for the auction, which takes place Friday. Some kids have little experience in showing, while others have been practicing for years.
Kaitlin Scarberry is part of the Milton Middle School FFA and is in her second year of showing goats.
“This week we are showing our livestock animals that we’ve raised all year up until this day. Today is the market class show. It’s where they judge how meaty our animal is, pretty much, and then (Friday) is the auction and (Wednesday) was showmanship,” Scarberry said Thursday.
Brittany Soward has been showing livestock for 10 years and is almost finished with her showing career.
“At first I was really confused that I had nobody … that knew what they were doing. So I kind of winged it, and my sister’s FFA advisers were the biggest help for me. They showed me how to skin clip, how to show and what I needed to do. And they’re honestly the people that’s pushed me the hardest through anything in life …,” Soward said.
Soward is 20 years old and has just one year of eligibility left to show livestock. She plans to stay involved in the community and help the younger generation learn how to show.
The livestock shows also include the special lamb project, which pairs an exhibitor with a child who has special needs so they can raise the animal together. Anita Robinson, president of the Cabell County Fair Board, said the show helps create a bond of friendship.
Festivities continue throughout the weekend at the fair, with gates opening at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
