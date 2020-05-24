Essential reporting in volatile times.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Plans are underway for a Carpool Cinema in Putnam County. The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will host the drive-in-style movie June 5-6 at Valley Park. The movie, “Toy Story 4,” will begin at dusk.

The event is made possible by Suddenlink, Putnam County Bank, Yeager Insurance, West Virginia American Water, Poca Valley Bank, Eric J. Tarr Family Businesses, Design Roofing and BelaStar Creative.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact the chamber at 304-757-6510 or chamber@putnamcounty.org.

