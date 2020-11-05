HUNTINGTON — The Historic Carroll House, 234 Guyan St. in Huntington, will be open Saturday, Nov. 7, for a Civil War Heritage Day, from noon to 5 p.m.
There will be presentations on the Underground Railroad, Confederate Raid on Guyandotte, Civil War music, Jenkins family, Rick Whisman Civil War Museum, Civil War scribes, Civil War-era children’s games and Civil War widows.
Attendance is limited to 25 visitors at a time, and social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Karen Nance at 304-412-1601.