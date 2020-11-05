Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2020060621_hd_heritageday
Buy Now

The Madie Carroll House opens for Heritage Day on June 20, 2020, in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Historic Carroll House, 234 Guyan St. in Huntington, will be open Saturday, Nov. 7, for a Civil War Heritage Day, from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be presentations on the Underground Railroad, Confederate Raid on Guyandotte, Civil War music, Jenkins family, Rick Whisman Civil War Museum, Civil War scribes, Civil War-era children’s games and Civil War widows.

Attendance is limited to 25 visitors at a time, and social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Karen Nance at 304-412-1601.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.