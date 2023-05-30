Jimmy Miller, of Chesapeake, Ohio, and his son Jaxon, 10, drive down 4th Avenue together as motorists bring their vehicles out for a cruise between 8th and 10th streets on Sunday in downtown Huntington.
Ed Mayers, of Raceland, Ky., left, and Kolton Mayers, 8, look at the vehicles parked along 4th Avenue together as motorists bring their vehicles out for a cruise between 8th and 10th Streets on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in downtown Huntington.
John Tyler, of Chesapeake, looks at a group of cars parked along 4th Avenue as motorists bring their vehicles out for a cruise between 8th and 10th Streets on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cruise Avenue made its return in 2023 with a Memorial Day weekend event.
In 2022, Cruise Avenue was organized by state Sen. Mark Maynard. Cruising was locally popular in the 1980s as people drove bumper-to-bumper on 4th Avenue in Huntington before it moved a few blocks to 2nd Avenue, where Pullman Square is now.
