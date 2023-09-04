Lakin Cobb, of Charleston, left, Justin Goins, of Charleston, and Trevor Baldwin, of Columbus, Ohio, look at vehicles together as people spend their evening attending a Cruise Avenue event along 4th Avenue on Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — For the second year, car enthusiasts gathered in downtown Huntington on Labor Day weekend for a nostalgic cruise down 4th Avenue.
Popular in Huntington in the 1980s, young adults used to pile into cars to “cruise” bumper-to-bumper along the four lanes of 4th Avenue on Friday and Saturday evenings.
City officials called for an end to the activity on 4th Avenue in 1987 and offered the old 2nd Avenue between 8th and 10th streets, which was known as the Superblock. The area is now home to Pullman Square and the Delta Hotel.
The activity was revived in 2022 by State Sen. Mark Maynard to take place on the long weekends before Labor Day and Memorial Day. However, in July, Mayor Steve Williams approved cruising to occur downtown on the first Sunday of each month between 6-10 p.m.
Parking for the events is offered on a first come, first served basis at free metered parking along the street.
