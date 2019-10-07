OLIVE HILL, Kentucky — Carter Caves and Greenbo Lake State Resort Parks will receive more than $5 million in improvements, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet announced Thursday.
Carter Caves is set to receive water and sewage upgrades, a new roof for the lodge and improvements to the campground. Greenbo Lake is scheduled to have a roof replaced over its lodge rooms, as well as a new fire alarm and sprinkler system.
“These projects are critical to our state parks to keep our guests and employees safe,” said Donald Parkinson, Secretary for Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary during an announcement at Carter Caves on Thursday. “We appreciate the support our parks receive from Gov. Bevin and members of the General Assembly.”
The money is part of the state’s “Restoring the Finest” initiative — created to make repairs and safety improvements to the Kentucky State Park system. The project is fueled by a $50 million bond issue approved by the state General Assembly and Gov. Matt Bevin earlier this year.
Since 2016, Carter Caves has now received roughly $4.5 million, and Greenbo Lake has received roughly $2.1 million, for improvements.
“We were facing $240 million in deferred maintenance at the beginning of this administration,” said Donnie Holland, Kentucky Parks Commissioner. “Thanks to this funding, we are making much-needed repairs and improvements to help keep our parks open and contributing to the tourism economy across the state.”
The Carter Caves complex features a lodge, restaurant, cottages and campground, offering tours year-round along with other recreational activities such as hiking, swimming, boating and fishing.
Greenbo Lake’s facilities include a lodge, restaurant, a 225-acre lake for boating and fishing, campground, tennis courts, and 25 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding.