GRAYSON, Ky. — Robert Boggs, a jailer at the Carter County Detention Center, was arrested Sunday on a DUI charge after crashing his vehicle into another.
A Kentucky State Trooper responded on June 20 to the Lakeview Circle area for a report of a two-vehicle crash without injuries. The driver who reported the crash told the trooper the other driver, identified as Boggs, struck their vehicle at an intersection.
The driver said Boggs continued to drive and they followed him in their vehicle until he backed into a driveway on Lakeview Circle, at which point his vehicle allegedly struck the other driver’s two more times before coming to a stop.
The trooper administered field sobriety tests on Boggs before arresting him on the DUI charge. Boggs was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.