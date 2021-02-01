The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GRAYSON, Ky. — A 24-year-old Carter County man was arrested Thursday by police and charged with multiple sexual offenses.

The Kentucky State Police Post 14 and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department located and arrested William R. Workman, whose charges include first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and incest.

The victim indicated to Kentucky State Police detectives the alleged abuse began when they were younger than 12 years old. Evidence was collected, and Workman was indicted after the case was presented to the Carter County Grand Jury.

Workman was placed into custody after briefly fleeing police and lodged in the Carter County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.

