IRONTON — A Carter County man rejected a plea deal Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and faces up to 22 years in prison.
Derrick Bryant, 36, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary. He rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to eight years in prison. The case is set for trial Oct. 21.
In an unrelated case, Jonathan Thacker, 45, of the 2200 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was given a 90-day jail sentence and prosecutors agreed not to pursue failure to appear charges against him.
In other cases:
- Paul Rockel, 34, of the 700 block at Etna Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 200 hours of community service.
- Nancy DeLong, 52, of Columbus, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to complete the program at STAR and pay court costs.
- Stephen Wilson, 37, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, pleaded innocent to attempted burglary and violation of a protection order. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment at New Beginnings in Ironton.
- Ryan D. Roach, 43, of the 1100 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a charge of burglary. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Marcus J. Murphy, 28, of the 700 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and theft. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond.