HUNTINGTON — The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum has converted the on-campus 2020 Institute on Black History Instruction at Marshall University to an online program.
The program, scheduled for June 15-19, is designed to help K-12 teachers broaden their understanding of black history and culture and better integrate its study within classrooms. It is the third summer institute for which The Lyceum has received funding from the West Virginia Humanities Council.
The Woodson Lyceum encourages applications from West Virginia educators who teach courses in history, art, social studies, music and language arts. Instruction includes sessions on history, literature, music and dance. Participants will receive $500 stipends, and their tuition for three graduate professional development credits will be covered by the program. Teachers who applied before the conversion to online do not need to submit additional applications. Participants from the 2017 and 2019 institutions may also submit applications for consideration.
Space is limited for the stipends and free tuition. Those interested should apply by 5 p.m. May 15. Details are available at www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.
Successful applicants will be taught by national and local experts from Marshall University, West Virginia State University and other public historians. Teachers will conduct and study research using primary sources and create lesson plans, which will also become part of The Woodson Lyceum’s Black History Kit.
Questions about the program should be addressed to Burnis R. Morris, Carter G. Woodson Professor and director/co-founder of The Lyceum, at morrisb@marshall.edu.