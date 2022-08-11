HUNTINGTON — A case centered around allegations against a middle school teacher will be moved to the Cabell County grand jury.
Daniel Miles, 49, is a physical education teacher at Barboursville Middle School and faces a felony charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Miles was placed on administrative leave in January and formally suspended pending an investigation during the Aug. 2 Cabell County Board of Education meeting.
During a preliminary hearing Thursday, West Virginia State Police Trooper Susan Clagg reported she was contacted by a Cabell County Schools official in January due to claims of inappropriate and possibly sexual contact with a student.
During her investigation, Clagg said she viewed and conducted interviews of a female middle school student who stated Miles had tickled her and touched near her breast and, in a separate incident, touched her upper thigh.
Cabell Huntington Hospital Child Advocacy Center coordinator Angela Seay said she conducted the forensic interview of the student, and the student described incidents where she was pinned against a wall and said she was touched near her breast and on her thigh.
Clagg said the girl stated that another student, Barboursville Middle physical education teacher Tracy Brumfield and health teacher Jason Holmes witnessed the physical contact initiated by Miles.
During the preliminary hearing, both Brumfield and Holmes stated they did not witness an incident during which Miles reportedly tickled the student. Barboursville Middle Principal Kerri Smith also stated during the hearing that she did not witness inappropriate physical contact with students from Miles.
Assistant prosecuting attorney Ken Bannon asked Smith if her not seeing an incident means it did not happen, and Smith said no.
In closing arguments, Bannon said probable cause was evident in the preliminary hearing and Miles conducted nonconsensual physical contact, partly because West Virginia State Code states individuals under 16 are not capable of giving consent.
Defense attorney Abe Saad said the investigation was insufficient and the reported witnesses testified Thursday that they did not witness any inappropriate events.
Magistrate Ron Miller said he believes the state met its standard of probable cause and there is more that needs to be presented regarding the case.
After the hearing, Saad said with the current evidence presented, he believes in the courtroom, Miles will be found not guilty.
"Moving forward, we are confident that Dan Miles' name will be cleared," he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
