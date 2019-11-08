HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County magistrate has ruled there is enough probable cause for the case of a man accused of aiding his son in the shooting of two Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies last week to move forward.
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 56, is charged with two felony counts of attempt to commit a felony and accessory to attempted first-degree murder in the incident, which resulted in his son's death.
His case was bound over to a grand jury Friday after a magistrate determined prosecutors had enough probable cause that he probably had committed a crime in the shootout for the charges to move forward.
His bond is set at $300,000 cash only and he could be released from Western Regional Jail if he is able to post that amount.
Pinkerman was arrested Oct. 30 after he was accused of aiding his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II, in not allowing sheriff deputies to enter their Blue Sulphur Road home to execute a search warrant in regards to the Oct. 28 or 29 shooting of the Ona Fire Department building and a stolen firearm the younger Pinkerman allegedly possessed.
Cpl. Jim Johnston was shot twice in the back, but was protected by his bulletproof vest. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot through one hand and his shoulder. His other hand was struck by a bullet, and another grazed his head. He was also shot twice in the chest, but was wearing a bulletproof vest.
Both men have since been released from the hospital and are in recovery.
After someone shot 13 rounds into the front bay doors of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department, where Pinkerman II was a former member, Pinkerman II was pointed to as a suspect by camera footage and firefighter statements.
Deputies went to speak with him at his home, but were told to, leave until they obtained a warrant. A deputy tactical team later returned about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 to serve a search warrant in connection with the firearm, but the elder Pinkerman braced himself against the door, refusing deputies entry.
The door was breached twice before Pinkerman II started firing upon the deputies and the two deputies were struck, at which point Pinkerman II was shot and killed. The elder Pinkerman was also struck by gunfire in the hand and hip, but was also released from the hospital.
