HUNTINGTON — While police say the person who killed a man outside of a 28th Street home in Huntington in 2019 is still on the run, the case against a woman accused of assisting him will be presented to a grand jury.
Chrysilla Rose “C.J.” Gundy, 28, of Huntington, was charged Oct. 8 with aiding and abetting in first-degree murder by the Huntington Police Department in the shooting death of Charles Edward Allen of Detroit. Allen was shot to death Dec. 28, 2019, in his driveway at 960 28th St. in Huntington.
Gundy appeared via video conference for a preliminary evidence hearing Oct. 18 in Cabell County Magistrate Court and after hearing testimony from Huntington Police Detective Christopher Hurst, Cabell County Magistrate Ron “Bocky” Miller ruled there was enough evidence for Gundy to remain jailed until the case was presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The decision came after a plethora of objections from Gundy’s attorney Connor Robertson, who protested Assistant Cabell Prosecutor Tyler C. Shoub only calling to the stand one witness: Hurst. Throughout Hurst’s testimony he referenced more than a dozen witnesses interviewed by police, but at Robertson’s questioning, Shoub and Hurst declined to name them or call them to the stand.
The men said it was a safety issue. Witnesses said a man and woman, Gundy, were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting and getting into a vehicle rented by Gundy.
Hurst said police are still unsure of the identity of that man, who is believed to be the shooter because he was seen dropping a firearm as he fled, and wished to name the witnesses by numbers as to not identify them.
Shoub said Gundy lured the victim to the home in order to punish him for stealing drugs from her.
“Although Ms. Gundy is not believed to be the shooter, under (the) concerted actions principle, a defendant who is present at the scene of a crime and acting with another who contributes to a criminal act is criminally liable for such offense as the sole perpetrator,” Shoub said.
Robertson questioned how the police charged Gundy with first-degree murder without knowing the intent of the shooter or his involvement in the case.
“(Hurst) doesn’t even know who the person was, how she was related to him, whether she knew him, whether he was going to show up that day,” he said. “For all we know, she didn’t know the guy from Adam walking down the alley.”
Hurst said police said some witnesses only knew Gundy as “C.J.,” but an arrest last year during a drug investigation led to a break in the case and witnesses identifying her via a photo lineup.
A witness said Gundy told Allen had stolen about 3 ounces of meth from her at a home in the 1100 block of 25th Street. Another said Gundy had set up a drug deal with Allen so she could confront him about the stolen drugs, Hurst said.
The witness said Gundy told them, “Allen took me for everything I had. I need all my (stuff) back or he’s dying.”
Moments before the shooting, Gundy was inside 960 28th St. arguing with Allen over money he owed her, but she left the home before him. Moments after Allen left, multiple gunshots were heard. Another witness said they saw a woman and man fleeing the scene before getting into a black Dodge Ram truck with Illinois registration, which matched a vehicle rented by Gundy earlier that day.
A small plastic bag containing a white crystallized substance was found wedged in a fence near the victim’s body, but Hurst said tests could not identify it.
Gundy declined knowing Allen, but cellphones seized from the crime scene and from Gundy during the 2020 traffic stop showed they had been conversing up until the time of his death.
Gundy is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.