20200304-hd-Ingram 2.JPG
Aaron Rafeal Ingram, 51, left, appears March 3, 2020, with defense attorney Brian Blickenstaff at a hearing ahead of his trial for attempted murder charges.

 Courtney Hessler/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The trial of a man accused of nearly beating his employer to death at G.D. Ritzy’s in 2018 has been pushed to Dec. 1.

The trial of Aaron Rafeal Ingram, 50, was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but was delayed.

Ingram faces charges of entry of a building other than a dwelling, first-degree robbery, strangulation and attempt to commit a felony — first-degree murder in the May 1, 2018, attack of David Sidney “Sid” Torlone, the then-owner of the restaurant G.D. Ritzy’s, located in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington.

Police accuse him of robbing Torlone of the contents of the store safe before using a piece of wire or cord to strangle Torlone and taking a large metal object, striking Torlone in the head four times and fleeing the scene.

