HUNTINGTON — A grand jury will hear the case of a Huntington man accused of firing a shot that hit an 8-year-old girl.
Cabell County Magistrate Michael J. McCarthy ruled Thursday in a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause for charges against Chris Jose Ortiz-Velez, 43.
He was arrested Oct. 10 after a shot earlier that day hit a girl in an apartment in the 400 block of Marcum Terrace. Authorities charged Ortiz-Velez with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment.
Other children were inside the apartment during the shooting.
Tiffany Rodriguez, who spoke with Ortiz-Velez before the shooting, and her neighbor Mary Tristan, who said Ortiz-Velez tried to shoot her, both testified in the preliminary hearing.
“I heard the highest pitch scream that I’ve ever heard in my life and then there was blood everywhere,” Tristan testified. She said the bullet that struck her niece almost took off the tip of her finger.
Minutes before Tristan heard three gunshots, she heard commotion in front of her door like someone was attempting to break in. Ortiz-Velez got his head and shoulders through the front door, which was stopped by toys, Tristan testified. She said he was screaming, cursing at her in Spanish and told her to get outside.
Tristan testified she barricaded herself in front of her bedroom door after the shooting. She hid the children under the bed.
“Why in the world would this man want to shoot you?” defense attorney Raymond Nolan asked. Tristan said she did not know.
Rodriguez testified she heard someone banging on her door as she slept about 10:15 a.m.
When she opened the door, she saw Ortiz-Velez cursing and asking where her neighbor Tristan was. She said Ortiz-Velez told her he was going to shoot someone.
Both Rodriguez and Tristan testified that Ortiz-Velez' wife messaged Tristan three days before the shooting to ask if she was having an affair with her husband.
Rodriguez testified she did not know anything about a relationship between Ortiz-Velez and Tristan. Tristan denied an affair.
Ortiz-Veliz showed no emotion during their testimony.
Rodriguez testified that she heard gunshots and saw Ortiz-Velez with a gun on his side when he knocked on her door.
“I do not recall none of that,” Ortiz-Velez testified.
Ortiz-Velez said he woke up that morning, had sex with his wife and smoked a few blunts with her.
“Like an hour or so, I hear four or five gunshots from my home because its like almost nearby — I could say like 15 minutes — and that was it,” Ortiz-Velez testified.
He said Huntington police searched his home but didn't show him a warrant. He said two guns were recovered from his home.
