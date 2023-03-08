David Barreto, 33, of Huntington is shown Aug. 16, 2022, during a pre-trial hearing for two counts of malicious assault, two counts of use or presentment of a firearm during a commission of a felony and four counts of wanton endangerment.
HUNTINGTON — While a Huntington man came to the Cabell County Courthouse Monday for a possible plea deal in the shooting outside of a Huntington bar, he left without a deal and a potential trial.
Defense attorney Courtenay Craig representing David Barreto told Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard that the case might be double jeopardy.
Barreto, 34, was indicted in June 2022 on two counts of malicious assault, two counts of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and four counts of wanton endangerment.
The charges stem from the March 26, 2022, shooting in front of Premier Pub & Grill in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
According to the criminal complaint, Barreto was seen at the intersection of 15th Street and 4th Avenue before firing a gun in the direction of the bar, striking Justin Bradley and Lanise Manning.
Bradley suffered a gunshot wound to the right upper leg and Manning suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Craig said the malicious wounding charges and the use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony violate double jeopardy principles.
“It is impossible to have committed malicious (assault) with a firearm without the use of presentation of a firearm during a commission of a felony,” Craig said. “And I know from my previous research that a gun in hand on a firearm crime is considered an improper enhancement because it violates the double jeopardy principles.”
Craig said he spoke to Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Tyler Shoub about the charges. The two planned to meet for a plea deal reconsideration or a trial.
Barreto is aware of a potential trial and wanted to know the state’s final plea deal before the possibility of a trial.
A little over six months after the shooting involving Barreto, Huntington City Council approved the bar to be a city nuisance at its Nov. 14, 2022, meeting. The bar posted the day before the meeting that the business would be closed.
The location of the bar had been the site of three shootings in the past eight months of the meeting, which resulted in severe injuries to five people and the death of someone working adjacent to the bar.
A hearing to disclose a plea deal or set a trial was set for 11:30 a.m. March 15 at the Cabell County Courthouse.
