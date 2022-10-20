HUNTINGTON — A Democrat who has held the seat for five years and a former Republican Huntington city councilman are seeking the office of Cabell County clerk.
Current Clerk Phyllis Smith, 76, was appointed in 2017 by the Cabell County Commission and won a special election in 2018. If re-elected to a full term, she wants to continue modernizing the office. Scott Caserta, 58, said he plans to focus on transparency if elected to lead the County Clerk’s Office.
In addition to overseeing elections, the Cabell County clerk has several duties, including the maintenance of official county records, accounting of revenue and expenditures, and preparation of annual county financial statements. Other aspects of the job relate to deeds, wills and estates, and more.
Before taking office, Smith served as the city recorder of Milton, a member of the town’s council and a Cabell County magistrate.
“I love my job. And I’d like to stay here for another six years,” she said. “I’ve tried to update the office and bring in some new staff. I’d like to keep that going.”
Smith said some of her accomplishments in her tenure are modernizing records within the office to be accessible to the public while staying with state guidelines. Training and technology have been updated for election security, such as new voting machines and e-poll books. Smith was also involved in including Cabell County’s records on West Virginia Open Checkbook, which county commissioners approved joining earlier this year. Smith said the program must be finalized through the County Commission.
Caserta is a leadman in the carpenter shop at Special Metals. He wants the position to create transparency in the role. He said he supports maintaining records of votes after they are cast and improving the office’s technology, such as adding some services online so they could be available to the public after business hours and adding county records to West Virginia Open Checkbook.
“Within instability in the world today, voters want to be confident that their vote will count and be counted,” he said. “And that’s very personal and important to voters, and I get that.”
Caserta added that he wants “to be there for the public, not for the government.” His experience includes having served as an elected official before and overseeing budgets and lobbying for legislation.
He emphasized the importance of free and fair elections. He referenced the discovery of 54 ballots that were originally uncounted after this year’s primary election, and said it “should not happen.” The Cabell County Board of Canvassers met in an emergency meeting to review the ballots and ruled 51 of the 54 ballots eligible of being counted.
“I’m going to oversee it and I’m going to make sure that everybody’s vote gets counted and counted correctly,” he said.
Smith said she felt like the employee who found the box of ballots acted appropriately, adding that employee promptly contacted the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. The employee is a hard worker and still has the trust of Smith, she continued.
“We told it like it was, and the vote was counted,” she said.
To voters who are undecided in the race, Caserta said to “know your candidates; know the histories of your candidates.”
“Has your vote counted? If you don’t feel like it has, then it’s time for change. So give me a chance,” he said.
Smith said to undecided voters that she works hard to make sure the County Clerk’s Office is run efficiently and wants to continue that.
“I would like to continue doing what I’m doing, and like I said, I love working with the public,” she said.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
