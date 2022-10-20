The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Democrat who has held the seat for five years and a former Republican Huntington city councilman are seeking the office of Cabell County clerk.

Current Clerk Phyllis Smith, 76, was appointed in 2017 by the Cabell County Commission and won a special election in 2018. If re-elected to a full term, she wants to continue modernizing the office. Scott Caserta, 58, said he plans to focus on transparency if elected to lead the County Clerk’s Office.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

