HUNTINGTON — Casting Crowns will bring its “Only Jesus” tour to Mountain Health Arena, formerly the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, in Huntington at 7 p.m. March 10.
Casting Crowns has produced hits like “Praise You In This Storm,” “East to West,” “Who Am I” and “Just Be Held,” broken sales records, sold out arenas, won prestigious awards and traveled the world singing songs of redemption.
Tickets went on sale to the public Friday. Ticket prices range from $26 to $104, plus applicable fees. They can be purchased at the Mountain Health Arena box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday or at www.ticketmaster.com.