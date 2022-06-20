RIGHT: Wayne County Deputy H. Sowards helps his sons with a hook during Casting with Cops, an event hosted by the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association at Beech Fork Lake Marina in Lavalette on June 11.
WAYNE — Children of all ages grabbed their fishing poles and headed to Beech Fork Lake Marina last weekend to participate in the first “Casting with Cops” event.
The event, hosted by the Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, featured fishing fun coupled with prizes and lunch for any age.
“We’ve had a really good turnout,” Deputy Ward said. “The kids seem to be enjoying it, and we are too.”
Deputy R. Endicott said he and his kids definitely enjoyed the event and he hopes all participants did as well.
“It’s went really well,” he said.
The free program was created as an effort to bridge the gap between Wayne County youth and police officers in the area.
“We want them to see us in a positive light,” Deputy H. Sowards said. “This event is a way for us to all get out and have fun together, but also let the kids see we are here to help them and be on their side.”
Sowards said he definitely plans for the experience to return in the coming years.
“We want this to come back yearly, and continue to grow,” he said.
The Wayne County Deputy Sheriff’s Association will also be returning to the ring for another Big Time Wrestling match coming up on Saturday, July 9, at Wayne High School.
Participants will be sheriff’s association members and wrestler George New versus Rufus and the convicts. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and bell time will be 7:30 p.m. Entry is $10.
The event will raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
