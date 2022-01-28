HUNTINGTON — After 20 long and cold nights in January, Puccini, the tabby cat that went missing after its owner was involved in a car crash near Huntington, has been found.
On Jan. 8, Puccini’s owner, Gray Smiley, on an 11-hour trip from North Carolina back to Indiana University Bloomington after the holidays, totaled his car in a three-car collision on Interstate 64 near Pea Ridge.
Because of the start of his spring semester, Smiley was forced to leave the area alone after three days of searching for his cat.
Puccini was found Thursday by Teresa Atkins and Marcia Tolley, members of the One By One Animal Advocates group who decided to work together after Smiley had to leave the area.
The two had searched since Jan. 10 and have since then had 27 sightings of a cat that people thought was Puccini.
The two handed out flyers door-to-door, made signs for the area, cooked bacon to attract the cat, left Smiley’s articles of clothing in nearby locations and camped in their vehicles.
“A local woman with some experience finding lost pets helped me out and is holding Puccini while my parents drive up to fetch her. Thanks to everyone for your help, kind wishes and vigilance!” Smiley said on the original Facebook post, which was posted when he was trying to find his cat.
Atkins received a call from the tow yard Mean Gene’s Towing and Recovery in Ona about a cat that resembled Puccini, and an employee said the cat knocked a tile out of their ceiling. Atkins set a trap in their building and Puccini was caught a little over an hour later.
Atkins said she believes Puccini had been in the ceiling since the wreck happened to stay warm.
“Finding a cat is like a needle in the haystack, but not knowing where she was — we didn’t have a haystack,” Atkins said Friday. “But yesterday, we found that haystack.”
Puccini was taken to Proctorville Animal Clinic to be assessed. The cat, which weighed 10 pounds prior to the crash, is now 7 pounds.
