HUNTINGTON — While public schools saw a dramatic drop in standardized testing scores for their students, the story wasn’t the same in some private schools across the state.
According to data provided by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Catholic school students in West Virginia scored above national averages on assessments, proving that COVID-19 didn’t completely hinder student progress last year.
This data was released after the state Board of Education revealed standardized testing results for public schools from last year, which detailed a decline in student proficiency in every grade in every subject from 2019, with the largest drop overall occurring in math proficiency, according to the data released Wednesday.
Mary Ann Deschaine, state superintendent of Catholic schools, credited the success to educators in Catholic schools, whose flexibility, she said, reduced the likelihood of students falling behind in certain content areas. One major example of that flexibility was the decision to continue a traditional five-day, in-person learning week unless the state government mandated that all schools across the state close.
Catholic school standardized testing differs from that in public schools in that students are tested throughout the school year, once in the fall, winter and spring.
West Virginia public school students are assessed annually beginning in third grade for English language arts and math. Their science proficiency is assessed in fifth, eighth and 11th grades.
Due to the pandemic, testing was only done twice in Catholic schools last year, at the beginning and end of school, but Deschaine said it still allowed teachers to made adjustments to classroom teaching based on those testing results.
“With multiple assessments conducted during the year teachers obtain reliable information, measuring individual student growth and needs from fall to spring,” Deschaine said. “Specific skill levels are tested to identify the point of growth and productive opportunities and to address, narrow, and eliminate any gaps during the year.”
The diocesan schools partner with the Northwest Evalution Association (NWEA) for their state-aligned, online Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) assessments.
Students are measure across grade levels through adaptive testing where the content is fluid, meaning that a right answer challenges the student to a harder question while a wrong answer bumps down a level to identify where exactly the student’s ability lies within the subject area.
Using this data, teachers are able to adapt their lesson plans to help students achieve individual goals, grade level and cross-grade level goals.
Associate Superintendent Jennifer Hornyak expressed her appreciation for the hard work and effort shown by both students and staff through difficult situations over the past year, and stayed hopeful that those assessment scores will continue to climb as they enter a new year.
“I am so proud of the students and teachers. It was a very difficult year with fluctuations between in-person learning, remote and hybrid learning situations,” Hornyak said. “I think our students made remarkable progress proving that learning continued to happen even in difficult and ever-changing situations. Moving into the upcoming school year, we know we can continue to move mountains.”