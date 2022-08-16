Students work on an assignment during Susie Wagner’s second-grade class as local Catholic schools return to classes for the year on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Grade School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Summer is officially over for students in Cabell County.
Students across the county have headed back to school this week for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The first day for students at Huntington’s Catholic schools was Tuesday, and Our Lady of Fatima Parish School and St. Joseph Catholic School were both bustling with the excitement, nerves and chatter commonly found when students return from summer break.
Students at Grace Christian School in Huntington returned to school Monday, while students at Covenant School, also in Huntington, headed back to the classroom Tuesday. Students at Mountain State Christian School in Culloden will head back to school Monday, Aug. 22.
Students attending Cabell County’s public schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17.
