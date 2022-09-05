CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Oakland Avenue was filled with children and families Monday as the Catlettsburg community celebrated Labor Day with music, crafters and the annual parade.
The parade has become a tradition for families throughout Catlettsburg, Kentucky, said Stacy McCarty. For those who have yet to watch the parade or enjoy the local vendors and performers, it is not too late to start new traditions.
“I’d say it’s never too late to start a tradition. That would be my advice: Start it now, because you’ll never regret it,” she said. “We’ve been coming to this parade for years. My mom grew up in Catlettsburg and she brought me when I was little, so now I bring my kids.”
McCarty said though her children’s favorite part of Labor Day weekend is likely getting candy from parade participants, she most enjoys seeing everyone come out to have fun together and reconnect.
Boyd County Deputy Tim Duvall said the parade has been around for roughly 60 years, and while it has seen changes over the decades, the celebration has never lost its familial touch.
Duvall said marching bands, singers, crafters and local food vendors all work together to make Labor Day weekend enjoyable for everyone, and it’s great to see such community support for the events.
For most people, Labor Day weekend is a chance to reunite with new and old friends alike, Duvall said.
“It’s just a really good opportunity that we get to see people that we don’t get to see throughout the year. It’s honestly like a family reunion,” he said.
Duvall said the long-running Labor Day tradition brings in people from all over, and the event has had visitors from as far as California stop by for a visit.
Rebecca Wilson watched the Monday morning parade with her husband and her grandson’s family.
Her grandson, Chase Fry, was able to show his 6-month-old daughter Ronnie Sue the parade for the first time.
Wilson said even though the parade has changed and this year’s rain may have dampened the festivities, Labor Day weekend was full of events that made the town proud.
“(Chase) used to sit on those very same steps when he was 2 years old to watch the parade,” she said. “And this is a part of our town, and we’re proud of our little town.”
This year, attendees got to hear music from Don Rigsby, Chatteroi, Mattox Hale and Render the Hearts, and the day closed with performances from Joe Nichols, along with Mo Pitney and The Grascals.
The festivities also included a special service in honor of U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, a Catlettsburg native who was killed earlier this year during a training exercise in Norway.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
