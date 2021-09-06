Brothers Tommy Smith, 7, from left, Ben Smith, 10, and Aaron Smith, 12, pick up candy while watching the parade as the annual Labor Day celebration takes place on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Catlettsburg, Ky.
Darcie Crump, 8, of Catlettsburg, Ky., and her sister Delanie Crump, 11, take their prize goldfish from the attendant as the annual Labor Day celebration takes place on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Catlettsburg.
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Fifty-four years ago, the fire chief in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, organized a parade and small fair for the children in town.
The fair benefited the fire department, and featured a greasy pig catch and bike rides for kids.
Today, the fire department and other city laborers are still the backbone of Catlettsburg's Labor Day Festival.
"It's a good time for all employees," said Becky Clere, Catlettsburg City Council member. "We love the camaraderie between our departments."
The festival features the beloved Labor Day parade, which returned this year after being canceled in 2020 for COVID-19.
"We did a little drive-thru parade last year in our own vehicles, honking our horns," Clere said. "It felt awesome (to be back)."
The festival is also known for its live music.
"We had George Jones, all the old country stars," said Gail Sammons, a member of the Catlettsburg Community Leadership Development Club, which organizes the Labor Day celebration.
Jones famously loved performing in Catlettsburg, first coming in 1999. His last performance in the city was in 2010, three years before his death. Sammons said they had hoped to have him back one more time.
Rain canceled some of the acts this weekend, but Monday was perfect weather for outdoor music. Country music star Rodney Atkins was the main act.
What was once a small fair for children is now a multi-day event and a homecoming for residents who have moved away.
Taylor Stuck is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and higher education. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.
