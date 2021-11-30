CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Among Jenna Cumpston’s student council presidential campaign goals was building a new playground for her fellow students at Catlettsburg Elementary School.
The fifth-grade student raised over $70,000 for the project.
“I thought they would like it if we could upgrade and get more equipment,” Jenna said.
Students at the school are often vying for the swings and now are happy about the future playground, she added.
On Tuesday, the Attitude Equals Success (AES) group, which is a franchise that owns Arby’s restaurants throughout the Tri-State, presented Jenna with a check for $30,000. The restaurant also provided food, including popcorn and cotton candy, for the school.
Jeff Frasure, the principal of Catlettsburg Elementary, said some of the school’s current playground equipment is around 10 to 15 years old. After Jenna was elected, she and other members of the student council approached him about the idea of building a new playground. He showed them an estimate for a new piece of equipment, which was about $30,000. Undaunted by the number of funds needed, Jenna set out to raise money, he said.
“That just shows the leadership and the ability that young girl has … She’s an inspiration to us all to be better leaders and be better people,” Frasure said.
In her efforts to meet her goal of $30,000, Jenna, with the help of her mother, Joyce Cumpston, started a GoFundMe. Jenna, 11, also talked with local business owners and addressed the Catlettsburg City Council about help with the playground. The city council voted to give around $30,000.
“It will make the kids want to come to school … What every kid looks forward to is going outside for playing,” Jenna’s mother said of the future playground.
She also gave thanks to those who have helped with the project.
AES became aware of the project after Michelle Carter, a partner and the director of operations for the franchise, saw the GoFundMe campaign on social media. As she grew up in the area, Carter approached the franchise owner John Wade, who got in touch with the principal about making the donation. AES created a foundation about two years ago to support community programs.
“For me to be able to give at this capacity at my level now, it just feels good and it makes me feel like … I’m doing the right things, not only supporting the local school, but most importantly the children that are so deserving,” Carter said.
Frasure will meet with Jenna, her mother and other members of the student council to discuss plans for the playground, he said. Currently, the school’s maintenance director is looking at quotes for the new playground.
“She’s the epitome of a leader,” Frasure said of Jenna. “I mean, those are leadership qualities that you can’t learn; you can’t teach those. You either have it or you don’t, and she’s a natural-born leader.”