CATLETTSBURG, Ky. - No town in the Tri-State does Labor Day like Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and it's been that way for years.
Its 52nd annual Labor Day celebration Monday was as grand as any year prior, kicked off by its beloved parade, followed by a daylong street fair and capped by a night of live music headlined by country legends The Oak Ridge Boys.
It's developed much since those first humble days of bike races and greased-pig chases when it began in 1967.
The festival has grown dramatically over the years and has become a cultural touchstone and a homecoming moment for Catlettsburg natives, many returning to town for a weekend they've held dear wherever life has taken them.
At its core, it's simply a time for the community to enjoy themselves and a long weekend together, said Gail Sammons of the Catlettsburg Community Development Council.
But what's made Catlettsburg's Labor Day celebration a success - particularly when many municipalities do nothing for the holiday - is the town's long and deeply rooted history with organized labor.
As with most of Boyd County, Catlettsburg is where many union men and women lay their heads at night (or during the day) after a long day (or night) at one of the area's industrial hubs.
"A lot of people from this town were in the labor trades and good union people, so this still honors them," Sammons said. "People forget that if we don't have plumbers, electricians or carpenters, what would we do? Everybody can't be a professor."
That connection between the community and the labor trades is as vital as it is inseparable, added Thomas Tussey, a longtime leader in United Steelworkers Local 7047 in Ashland.
The parade itself featured the eight participating local trade unions. Boilermakers, electricians and millwrights marched alongside the schools, fire departments, sports teams and churches of the community as they do in the world at large.
"This is where you get your support - through your community," Tussey said. "So you've got to go out and meet with people. Their leaders are at our union meetings and our leaders go to their meetings - that's how tight-knit we are."
The event was co-organized by the Catlettsburg Community Development Council, the city of Catlettsburg, Catlettsburg Fire Department and the Catlettsburg Police Department.