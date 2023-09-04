CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Abby Thomas has been attending the annual Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade since she was roughly 2 years old. Now, she brings her daughters each year to carry on the family tradition.
Catlettsburg hosted its 58th annual Labor Day Parade on Monday, inviting community members to watch the parade, check out local vendors and hear live music throughout the day.
Thomas said whether people get to see friends they haven't spent time with in a while or get a little extra time with family, the parade is a great way to bring people together.
"I have been coming to these parades all my life. I’m actually from Ashland, I’ve been in Boyd County all my life. But my stepfather is from here, and he’s been in my life since I was 2, so it’s really always been part of my life," she said. "It just is a huge way of bringing people together. You see people you may not see all the time, you can spend time with family."
Thomas' 15-year-old daughter Payten Thomas said she loves many aspects of the Labor Day festivities, but most of all the few fair rides offered and that so many people bring their pups along to enjoy the parade.
Thomas' other daughter, Piper, participated with the Boyd County High School band in the parade this year.
Following the parade, visitors could see musical performances from The Voice contestant Rachel Messer of Fort Gay, West Virginia; David Willis, and bluegrass group Dailey & Vincent leading up to a performance by country hitmakers Lonestar at night.
Terri and Bruce Branham attended Monday's parade with their 2-year-old granddaughter Callie.
While Terri and Bruce are from Catlettsburg, their granddaughter was visiting from Indiana, spending time with her grandparents for her first parade.
Ahead of the parade starting, the pair both said they hoped she enjoyed seeing the various bands, performers and police and fire trucks, and they hoped the sirens wouldn't be too loud as the first responder vehicles drove by.
As Terri and Bruce have been attending the parade since they were little, both said they appreciated the yearly event bringing the community together.
"These things, these keep small towns alive and keep traditions in little towns like this going," Bruce Branham said.
Shamra Ewing attended Monday's parade for the first time, as a vendor set up selling cakes, cookies and other baked goods from her small business Sham's Sweets.
While Ewing had attended a Catlettsburg event as a vendor for the first time during the city's Fourth of July parade, she said she was happy to be back to meet more people and spread the word about her business.
Ewing, who started her business in April 2022, said word of mouth is often the best way people learn about her baking business, and holiday events that feature vendor pop ups in addition to the parade, such as the Labor Day celebration in Catlettsburg, are a great opportunity for small businesses, she said.
"One person hears about it, they’ll tell somebody else and then they tell someone and you just grow," she said. "So being here, it gets the word out to more people, and that helps."
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
