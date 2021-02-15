HUNTINGTON — While some areas of the region continue to recover from last week’s wintry weather, another dangerous weather system moved in Monday.
Officials were warning residents in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia to take precautions and stay off the roads after one round of wintry weather hit and another was forecast to start later Monday. In the Huntington area, many businesses and facilities opted to close early Monday, or not open at all to start the week.
Icy roads Sunday night were bad enough that Kentucky transportation officials pulled salt trucks off secondary roads in eastern Kentucky.
“We already have some accidents on our roadways,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a morning news conference. “It is slick and it is dangerous.”
He asked people to limit travel as much as possible at least through Tuesday.
In West Virginia, the Department of Highways prioritizes roads in three tiers and works from the top down from the highest trafficked areas to the least. By Monday afternoon, all first priority roads had been treated and crews were on second and third priority routes. However, when the weather system arrives in the area, all treatment efforts restart with the highest priority routes, officials said.
In WVDOH’s District 2, which includes Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties, District Manager Scott Eplin said crews have put approximately 5,000 tons of salt down on roads in just over a week.
“We have over 75 plows and spreaders on our roads and various support equipment like loaders and maintenance trucks out, too,” Eplin said. “Around the clock we have around 200 operators and support personnel working.”
But as another storm threatens, he said crews are still working on improving road conditions from the previous weather system. He said crews continue to use caution when treating roads and they have “ample amounts of salt” to deal with the incoming weather system.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for central and western areas of Kentucky and Tennessee and an ice storm warning for eastern Kentucky and much of West Virginia. Up to 9 inches of snow is forecast for some areas and others could see up to a half-inch of ice accumulation.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he put the state emergency management division on high alert and urged residents to take precautions if they travel.
“It’s wintertime West Virginia and absolutely you’ve got to take one more level of precaution,” he said. “We’ve had lots of these storms and we’ll get through it. Just be careful.”
As roads that had been cleared following last week’s storm were once again coated with ice Monday, the progress of Appalachian Power repair crews in West Virginia was impeded.
While newly downed lines are being added to repair order lists, “we recognize some customers remain without service from the February 11 ice storm and want to emphasize we are continuing to work on restoring power to those customers,” said Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye. “We are doing our best to prioritize service restoration to those customers even as additional outages occur from this new weather system.”
An additional 400 line workers arrived in West Virginia on Sunday from power companies from other states honoring mutual aid agreements with Appalachian Power.
The utility has temporarily suspended the practice of making estimates of restoration times for affected area, Moye said, “due to the great uncertainty of the level of damage and outages further ice accumulation will bring” when a second wave of the storm was expected to arrive late Monday.
By early afternoon Monday, more than 3,700 Cabell County homes and businesses remained without power, while in Wayne county outages totaled 1,878. In Putnam County, 1,212 customers lacked electricity.
By late afternoon, outage numbers in those hardest-hit counties began to rise again, approaching 6,000 in Cabell County, while 2,377 were reported in Wayne.
Another system on Wednesday night is expected to drop more sleet, snow and freezing rain across the Appalachian states.