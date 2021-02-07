HUNTINGTON — With enrollment holding steady, salaries for faculty at Marshall University have been fully restored.
All faculty and staff making $50,000 and above at Marshall took some form of a pay cut starting the summer of 2020. The reductions were among measures the university took to save the budget as enrollment and other revenue dropped due to the pandemic.
Faculty and staff will see the reinstated funds in their Feb. 26 paychecks.
“We’ve been looking at our financial data — it lags a month or two behind — knowing that we wanted to turn around this salary reduction as soon as possible,” said university President Jerome Gilbert. “When we met in the beginning of January, we started looking at the numbers and we showed them to our budget work group, who said it looked good enough for them.”
In the summer, the university was planning on a 15% or more reduction in enrollment based on national estimates, but in the end saw a 7% reduction from 2019. Total headcount ended at 11,962. Full-time equivalency, which is the average of full-time students, was down 4%.
The biggest losses for the fall, Gilbert said, were high school students taking dual-credit courses and international students. International student enrollment is down nationwide due to the national climate as well as the pandemic, but Marshall is also feeling the loss from the discontinuation of the INTO program.
While the number can still fluctuate, spring enrollment held steady. Gilbert said enrollment always dips slightly in the spring due to winter graduation and dropouts. This year was no different, but there has been an 11% decrease compared to a 13% decrease from fall 2019 to spring 2020.
“We retained more students this year than we did last year,” Gilbert said. “That is a very good thing. It’s one reason (Chief Financial Officer Mark Robinson) is seeing better financials than what we were expecting.”
Gilbert said the good enrollment figures give him “cautious optimism” about the fall, which is expected to be back to normal with face-to-face classes, though masks may still be required. The university is working to capture as many freshmen as possible, but the pandemic continues to make that hard. The university is hosting some upcoming virtual Green and White Days, with two in-person events also planned.
All other cost-saving measures proposed by the work group and approved by the board of governors remain in place, including no university-sponsored travel and a hiring freeze.
There are 30 vacancies in the budget right now due to the hiring freeze, Robinson said, and he expects the number will go up. Gilbert said they’ve filled some positions that have become available, but they are working with departments to determine what must be filled and what can wait. Gilbert said they are “value-based” decisions. The university provost has also been working since before the pandemic on a system to evaluate positions and determine which can be eliminated.
Similarly, Gilbert said he made a “value-based” decision to hire a whole new football coaching staff, including head coach Charles Huff. The athletic department has a hiring freeze and is down 13 positions.
Gilbert said there were costs to recruit a new coach, and the university will continue to pay former coach Doc Holliday and his staff through the end of their contracts in June on top of the new coaching staff. Still, the president said he believes this was the right move because of the excitement it’s already generated. He said he thinks they will make up the costs in a season or two.
“If you think just dollars and cents, you might never make a decision,” Gilbert said.
How the university ends the budget year will continue to depend on how the pandemic plays out and enrollment holding as it is. Marshall tested every student for COVID-19 when the semester started in January. Four percent of students tested positive and were quarantined at home and in Holderby Hall on campus. Gilbert said the positive percentage has been dropping since and he hopes to maintain a 2% or below rate like they did in the fall.