HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington, will continue its tradition of presenting music for the community at 6:30 p.m. July 31 with “Cayce in Concert.”
Since August 2021, Cayce Murphy has sung as the choir’s soprano soloist under the direction of the church’s Music Director John Campbell. This concert will be Murphy’s “farewell” offering before heading to graduate school.
Murphy received bachelor’s degrees from Marshall University in December 2021. She will continue her studies this fall at the University of Memphis — Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music.
The themes of love, hope, joy, peace and growth will highlight the program, along with selections from opera and oratorio literature. The concert will feature Campbell on piano and organ, Wendell Dobbs on flute, Harry Faulk on clarinet and Rodrigo Almeida on guitar.
”My experience during the past year at the church was enlightening and rewarding,” Murphy said. “I found great value in all the connections I made within the church community, as well as the collaborative opportunities through performing with various musicians in the Huntington area. The moment I entered EPPC for the first time, I recognized that I was welcomed just for who I am — something I will continue to remember moving forward.”
A native of Charleston, Murphy is known for her performances locally as she played Dorothy Gale in HART in the Park’s 2021 production of “The Wizard of Oz.” She also played Queen Constantina in HART in the Park’s production of Rodger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” also in 2021.
