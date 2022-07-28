The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington, will continue its tradition of presenting music for the community at 6:30 p.m. July 31 with “Cayce in Concert.”

Since August 2021, Cayce Murphy has sung as the choir’s soprano soloist under the direction of the church’s Music Director John Campbell. This concert will be Murphy’s “farewell” offering before heading to graduate school.

