HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Career Technology Center students are currently developing an app with a West Virginia pharmacist, with beta testing expected to begin in the spring.
The career tech center’s Coding, Application and Game Design class is working with Princeton Community Hospital pharmacist Nathaniel Toler to create a pediatric calculating app, with students creating the app themselves.
Instructor Robert May said the partnership with Toler is the first real-world application the class has had with app design, and he’s glad the students have been excited by the process since they began earlier this school year.
“It’s cool to be able to do something in what we try to specialize in because that doesn’t come around very often,” he said. “I hope it opens more doors. It’s one of the things that they’ve stayed consistently excited about.”
Students are currently divided into three teams — research, design and development — and will eventually all combine into development as they get closer to beta testing the app.
Freshman Blake Zerkle is in the research team and said he and his classmates have spent time researching how other apps focused on pediatric medicine are designed as to not produce similar applications. They are also researching copyright laws and other aspects of app development.
Senior Morgan McKinney said as part of the development team, his group has been learning the differences in coding for the App Store with Apple products compared to the Google Play store.
For the design team, Sam Arthur said she and her teammates are deciding how the app will look so they can make it show the needed information while still being very user-friendly.
Arthur said she enjoys working to create the app, and she hopes other businesses and individuals learn they can work with the Cabell County Career Technology Center students, too, for a mutually beneficial arrangement.
“I think it’s beneficial to the community because we help them and they help us,” she said. “The community gets to know us better and will reach out to us more, giving us more projects which can help our students learn better.”
Toler, who had the idea for the app and approached the class about the partnership, said he discussed his hopes for the app and has occasionally talked to the team about design choices and other aspects but has mostly let them have freedom for development.
Toler said he hopes after the app is completed, the students can look back and see that not only did they help create an app, but it also is one that can help a lot of people.
“I thought it would be something that would be nice for them to work on to see the real-world application and see how their work could have meaningful impact on other people’s lives,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.