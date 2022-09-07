The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Naloxone is pictured on June 1, 2022, at Cabell County EMS Station No. 9 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — West Virginia is one of six states to report a decrease in fatal drug overdoses between March 2021 and March 2022, according to a report released Wednesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s the first drop in overdose deaths reported in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to the report, West Virginia saw a nearly 4% decrease in overdose deaths compared to the previous 12 months. Virginia — with a drop of nearly 7% — was the only state to see a larger decrease than West Virginia.

Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

