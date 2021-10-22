HUNTINGTON — The Jewel City turned 150 in 2021.
Throughout the year, the city of Huntington has celebrated its storied history with community events and displays. On Friday, a time capsule will be sealed at Mountain Health Arena at 10 a.m.
In honor of the city’s milestone anniversary, The Herald-Dispatch found 150 facts about Huntington, one for each year of Huntington’s incorporation. They are presented here in no particular order:
- The city of Huntington was incorporated on Feb. 27, 1871, by an act of the West Virginia Legislature.
- Huntington was named after railroad tycoon Collis P. Huntington, who picked out a tract of land near the mouth of the Guyandotte River that later became part of the city.
- Huntington was originally known as Holderby’s Landing.
- In 1887, Huntington became the seat of Cabell County. The original seat was Barboursville.
- Delos W. Emmons, a brother-in-law of Collis P. Huntington, purchased 5,000 acres of land that would become Huntington. Emmons hired Boston Rufus Cook to design the town plan.
- The first mayor of Huntington was Peter Cline Buffington, who was elected in May 1871.
- Electric streetcars began running in Huntington in December 1888, replacing horse-drawn streetcars.
- Under the current city charter adopted in 1985, the city of Huntington has had five elected mayors.
- The Huntington Museum of Art is located on more than 50 acres in the Park Hills section of Huntington.
- The Memorial Arch, which stands at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard, pays tribute to Cabell County soldiers who fought in World War I.
- Comedian Soupy Sales was raised in Huntington and graduated from Marshall University before achieving fame as a wacky television personality.
- Basketball star Harold Everett “Hal” Greer, the first African American athlete to play at Marshall University, was born in Huntington on June 26, 1936.
- The West Virginia Building is 15 stories tall.
- The City of Huntington is situated across two counties — Cabell and Wayne.
- There are 38,227 seats in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
- Actor Brad Dourif, best known for his portrayal of offbeat characters like Grima Wormtongue in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, was born in Huntington on March 18, 1950.
- Ralph Pierre LaCock, better known by his stage name Peter Marshall, was born in Huntington on March 30, 1926. His work included “The Hollywood Squares,” “Annie” (1982) and Harold Robbins’ “79 Park Avenue.”
- Marshall University graduate Don Pendleton won a Grammy for his illustration and design work on Pearl Jam’s “Lightning Bolt” album. Some of his other designs can be seen around Huntington, including the murals on the exterior of Mountain Health Arena.
- The “Father of Black History,” Carter G. Woodson was a student at Douglass High School and later served as its principal.
- The name of the sculpture in the Mountain Health Arena Plaza is Continuous Ascent. Created by John Rietta in 1979, the piece is made of high nickel alloy and was donated and fabricated by Huntington Alloys Inc., with other funding from the city of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission and the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority. The piece was previously at the Cabell County Public Library on 9th Street.
- Huntington’s inaugural Literary Laureate is Daniel J. O’Malley. He was appointed in 2021. The Marshall University assistant professor will hold the position for two years.
- Former national vice president of the NAACP, Memphis Tennessee Garrison was a Huntington resident for part of her life. A groundbreaking for the Black History and Civil Rights Museum at her local residence was held in 2020.
- The second floor of Huntington City Hall is home to the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. Recently, the City of Huntington entered a lease for use of the space with Foundry Theater.
- The Huntington Museum of Art has more than 16,000 objects in its permanent collection.
- The name of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, known as the PATH, was revealed in 2008.
- The Ritter Park Rose Garden features more than 3,000 roses, which normally achieve “full bloom” status in late May to mid-June.
- June Kilgore, an abstract expressionist painter artist, was born in Huntington on Sept. 29, 1927. She spent 30 years as an art professor at Marshall University.
- Ritter Park opened Sept. 11, 1913. The Works Progress Administration contributed to constructing the roads and stonework around the park during the Great Depression.
- Blues legend Mary McClain was born Mary Smith in Huntington on Aug. 27, 1902. She performed at Carnegie Hall, the White House, the Apollo Theatre and the Cotton Club.
- The Keith-Albee Theater opened May 7, 1928. The opening program featured the comedy, “Good Morning, Judge,” a newsreel and five-stage acts.
- Marshall College was established Feb. 27, 1867, as a normal school to train teachers. Its first term began June 15, 1868. Twenty-five students were enrolled in three departments.
- Cartoonist Irvin Dugan was born in Huntington on Feb. 8, 1892. His cartoon character “Adam” appeared on the editorial pages of The Herald-Dispatch.
- Justice Marion Chambers was born in Huntington on Feb. 2, 1908. Chambers was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Iwo Jima campaign in February 1945.
- The Ohio River at Huntington crested at 69.45 feet on Jan. 28, 1937. The height was more than 19 feet above flood stage. Five people died by the time the water receded. Following the flood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed an 11-mile floodwall.
- In 2017, Huntington was given the title of “America’s Best Community” and a $3 million grand prize in a nationwide competition.
- Steel tycoon and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie gave the city $25,000 to build the Huntington Public Library in 1901.
- Construction of the Cabell County Courthouse in downtown Huntington was completed at the end of 1901. Extensive remodeling of the building was finished in 1940.
- Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery spans more than 110 acres.
- On Aug. 24, 1979, the Advertiser, a former Huntington newspaper, published its final edition.
- In 1911, Huntington leaders purchased a tract of land for $46,000 on the northeast corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street as the site for a new City Hall. Verus T. Ritter, a city architect, designed the new building, which was completed in 1915.
- Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House has welcomed many celebrities and public figures, including Muhammad Ali, Billy Joel and even President John F. Kennedy when he was campaigning for president.
- The Huntington Chamber of Commerce was granted a charter Jan. 3, 1895.
- The Huntington City Council first met Jan. 6, 1872.
- The Centennial Fire Station, located at 7th Avenue and 9th Street and named in honor of the 100th anniversary of the city, opened in 1972. The fire department moved to the new facility from the Central Fire Station, which was in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
- Guyandotte became part of the City of Huntington in 1911.
- The Robert C. Byrd Bridge, which connects downtown Huntington with Chesapeake, Ohio, opened to traffic the afternoon of Nov. 4, 1994.
- Huntington’s first town marshal, Isaac H. Mitchell, was killed in the line of duty on June 26, 1876. He was chasing a horse thief into Putnam County.
- Chartered in July 1875, the first bank to open in Huntington was the Bank of Huntington. It was in a small brick building on the north side of 3rd Avenue and east of 12th Street.
- Pullman Square opened Nov. 19, 2004.
- In 1925, Huntington became the first city in West Virginia to implement dial service.
- The first local election held in Huntington was in 1871.
- The Memorial Fountain at Marshall University is turned off on the same day every year — Nov. 14, in honor of the 75 people killed Nov. 14, 1970, when an airplane carrying Thundering Herd football players, coaches, community members and others crashed near Tri-State Airport.
- The Memorial Fountain at Marshall University weighs more than 6,500 pounds.
- According to the 2020 census, Huntington’s population is 46,842.
- Organized in June 1872, the First Congregational Church is said to be the city’s oldest church. Today, Huntington is home to more than 130 congregations.
- In 1909, two Huntington newspapers, the Herald and the Dispatch, merged to form The Herald-Dispatch.
- Huntington is also referred to as “The Jewel City.”
- Huntington is the second-largest city in West Virginia.
- The Huntington Symphony Orchestra has 55 members, as of 2019.
- Cathedral radios, console radios, table-top radios, transistor radios, old radios, antique radios, collectible radios, ham equipment, vintage amateur receivers and transmitters, broadcast collectibles, military communications equipment, test equipment, vintage computers and vintage hi-fi are included in the collection of radios at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.
- The Huntington YMCA has been serving the community since 1885.
- The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District oversees more than a dozen parks in the city and surrounding area.
- Huntington’s PetSafe Dog Park opened in 2012.
- The City of Huntington is divided into nine districts served by City Council members who are elected every four years.
- Huntington’s first City Hall was a small frame building in the 800 block of 4th Avenue.
- The Madie Carroll House, located in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington, is one of the oldest structures in Cabell County.
- Huntington is home to a camel named Humphrey, who resides at Heritage Farm Museum and Village.
- A bust of city founder Collis P. Huntington was designed by Huntington resident Carter Taylor Seaton in honor of the city’s sesquicentennial.
- Austin’s at The Market offers more than 25 flavors of homemade ice cream at its downtown Huntington location.
- The Wild Ramp serves Huntington as a year-round, nonprofit farmers market.
- Huntington’s Kitchen was originally established as Jamie’s Kitchen during television production of the first season of “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.”
- Award-winning actress Conchata Ferrell, best known for her supporting role as the housekeeper Berta in the comedy “Two and a Half Men,” got her start on the stage of Marshall University before graduating in 1969.
- Huntington resident Chuck Ripper was a nationally renowned wildlife artist whose work appeared in books, magazines, museums, stamps and even the cover of the L.L. Bean catalog.
- Comedian Billy Crystal attended Marshall University on a baseball scholarship in 1965.
- The clock in front of C.F. Reuschlein Jewelers was purchased from the Seth Thomas Clock Co. in 1909. It weighs approximately 4,000 pounds and is made of cast iron.
- Old Central City, located along West 14th Street in Huntington, is known as the “Antique Capital” of the Tri-State.
- The Coin Harvey House in downtown Huntington was built in 1874 and has a “bonnet” roofline as well as walls that are said to have been built of oak planks and oak blocks spiked together and covered with stucco.
- The iconic giant root beer mug atop Frostop Drive-In weighs approximately 3,000 pounds.
- Hundreds of re-enactors participate in “America’s greatest street battle” during Guyandotte Civil War Days, held annually as a re-enactment of the November 1861 battle during which Confederate raiders struck suddenly and returned the village to the dominion of the “Stars and Bars” before Union liberators returned and took their vengeance, burning two-thirds of the village to the ground.
- Heiner’s Bakery, a commercial bakery in Huntington, has been in existence for more than 100 years.
- Kenney Grant, founder and owner, opened the first Gino’s Pizza & Spaghetti House on April 1, 1961, in Huntington.
- Thousands of American flags are displayed each September in the field of Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington as a way to heal the memories of the terrorist attacks that took place Sept. 11, 2001.
- The B’nai Sholom synagogue, located at 10th Avenue and 10th Street in Huntington, is the only synagogue located along the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Wheeling, West Virginia.
- Underpasses can be found along 1st Street, 8th Street, 10th Street, 16th Street, 20th Street and West 14th Street in Huntington, with some of the routes featuring colorful murals that have been painted over the years.
- Huntington is referenced in the video game “Fallout 76” in a message in a vault terminal.
- Huntington has received Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation for 21 years in a row.
- A black gum tree was planted in Harris Riverfront Park in the spring of 2021 to honor the most recent Tree City USA title. The plant will provide park visitors with lots of shade when it reaches maturity in 20 years at 50 to 60 feet tall.
- Filming in Huntington for the movie “We Are Marshall” began April 3, 2006. The film follows the story of the 1970 Marshall University plane crash and the rebuilding of the university’s football program.
- Huntington has a strong-mayor form of government. This means the mayor and council are elected by the people. The council is the governing body, while the mayor is the administrative authority. Other offices and employees are appointed by the mayor and may be subject to the approval of the council.
- The first Marshall University Artists Series was held Oct. 15, 1936. Antarctic explorer Rear Admiral Richard Byrd gave a lecture about polar exploration to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Marshall College.
- At Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House, a photo of President John F. Kennedy at the restaurant in 1960 hangs above the Kennedy Booth. The back says, “Our Phyllis, JFK, David Fox and Ken Hechler.”
- In 1968, Huntington got a second bridge to cross the Ohio River at West 17th Street.
- The first big event scheduled for the Huntington Civic Center was slated to be an appearance by Elvis Presley, but fate derailed those plans. Two shows set for Sept. 20-22, 1977, had sold out, and a third was heading that way when word came of the singer’s death Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Huntington has been the home of two hockey teams — the Huntington Hornets and the Huntington Blizzard.
- On May 28, 1976, Arcade Lanes closed in downtown Huntington. The bowling alley was in the basement of the Huntington Arcade at 913 4th Ave.
- In 2003, the naming rights for the Huntington Civic Arena were purchased by Big Sandy Superstores, a regional chain of furniture and appliance stores.
- Construction of the Frederick Hotel required 3.5 million bricks, 4,000 lights, 282 miles of electrical wire, 200 telephones and five railroad cars of glass for its windows.
- In 1973, Mike and Henriella Perry decided to relocate from the City of Huntington to a farmhouse on the outskirts of town that would become the site of Heritage Farm Museum and Village.
- The site of the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington used to be a farmers market.
- In 1909, Huntington annexed Central City.
- Central City was once dubbed “Bung Capital of the World” as the Central City Bung Co. was established in 1894 in the town by John Hale. The product was made to plug holes in barrels of whiskey and beer.
- The East Huntington Bridge opened Aug. 8, 1985, making it the third Huntington bridge to cross the Ohio River.
- Eloise Hughes Smith, a survivor of the 1912 sinking of the Titanic, is buried in Spring Hill Cemetery.
- In the early 1980s, 4th Avenue was known as Cruise Avenue. Eventually, the city administration designated old 2nd Avenue between 8th and 10th streets in the downtown Superblock for cruisers in 1987.
- Born in Huntington on Aug. 27, 1902, Diamond Teeth Mary Smith McClain, the half-sister of blues great Bessie Smith, hopped a train at Heritage Station at age 13. She was often billed as the “Queen of the Blues.” After her death on April 4, 2000, her ashes were sprinkled on the railroad tracks in Huntington where she hopped her first train.
- During the Tri-State flood on March 5, 1997, the Ohio River crested at 57.52 feet in Huntington, 7 feet above flood stage.
- Facing Hunger Foodbank, located in Huntington, annually serves about 130,000 people in 17 counties across the Tri-State area.
- The city of Huntington first formally recognized Juneteenth as an official city holiday in 2020.
- The city’s “Open to All” campaign launched in 2016 as a statement that Huntington is open to all regardless of sexual orientation, disability, race or religion.
- The largest nonprofit solar panel installation in West Virginia is at Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory, which is in Westmoreland.
- The first Huntington Pride Festival was held June 29, 2019.
- An all-inclusive splash pad opened in 2021 at St. Cloud Commons. That park, as well as Ritter Park, have all-inclusive playgrounds.
- In 1925, Jack L. Knight purchased a tobacco warehouse in Huntington. In 1980, his son, Jack Knight Jr., leased the warehouse to Allied Realty Co., which later purchased it and renamed it the Pride In Tobacco Market.
- WOWK-TV went on air for the first time on Oct. 2, 1955, as WHTN-TV.
- Cabell and Wayne county schools operate nine elementary schools, three middle schools and two high schools in Huntington.
- Huntington private schools include St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Our Lady of Fatima Parish School, Covenant School and Grace Christian School.
- WSAZ-TV first went on air in 1949.
- WCHS-TV first aired in 1954.
- Huntington conducted a number of scrap metal drives during World War II. After each drive the collected metal was put on display in the 800 block of 5th Avenue, then known as Government Square. Scrap metal drives became competitive, almost frenzied affairs, as communities vied to out-contribute each other.
- The Cabell Country Club, located in 1906 at what is now St. Cloud Commons, was Huntington’s first golf club.
- In 1918, Capt. Ben T. Flesher brought a rebuilt sternwheeler to Huntington and used it to establish a ferry service linking Chesapeake and the river landing at the foot of 10th Street. He re-christened her the “City of Huntington.” The boat’s final voyage was in 1936.
- In the first game played at Fairfield Stadium, on Sept. 29, 1928, Huntington High defeated Portsmouth (Ohio) High 18-0.
- The Marshall University Board of Governors approved the contract of football head coach Charles Huff on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2021.
- Marshall University men’s soccer team won the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament.
- A time capsule with objects reflective of the current city of Huntington will be closed Oct. 22, 2021. The date would have been Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday.
- In February 2020, the Huntington Municipal Development Authority purchased the former rail car manufacturing ACF Industries complex, which is approximately 42 acres. Demolition at the site is expected to begin later this year.
- Huntington’s VA Medical Center is named in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
- Gallaher Village neighborhood, once known as Gallaherville, was named for John B. Gallaher, who in the 1880s owned most of the land in the vicinity.
- The Autism Services Center in Huntington was founded by Ruth Sullivan, a local pioneer in autism diagnosis and treatment.
- Huntington is served by about 100 police officers.
- Huntington is served by about 100 firefighters.
- Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, West Virginia’s first professional female fire chief, was named to Time magazine’s TIME 100 list in 2018.
- The Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021.
- From its opening in 1926 until it closed its doors in 1970, The Prichard was one of downtown Huntington’s leading hotels. The late Frederick C. Prichard boasted he spent more than $1 million to build and furnish his 13-story hotel. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
- Beginning in 1916, Dollar Day eventually became a twice-a-year tradition for Huntington businesses until the 1980s.
- In the early 1930s, Huntington had a homegrown minor league baseball team, the Huntington Boosters, which played at League Park in the city’s West End. The team finished dead last in the Class “C” Mid-Atlantic League in 1932 and 1933.
- In 1990, minor league baseball returned to Huntington after 48 years when the Chicago Cubs brought a rookie team to town. The Huntington Cubs played at St. Cloud Commons.
- Simms Elementary School, at 1680 11th Ave., served Huntington’s Fairfield West Neighborhood as an elementary school for more than 60 years. The original school was built in 1899.
- According to Huntington historian George S. Wallace, the city’s first movie house was the Dreamland. In his “Cabell County Annals and Families,” Wallace wrote that it opened in 1905 in a building located on the southwest corner of 4th Avenue and 9th Street.
- For years, The Herald-Dispatch farm and garden column written by William D. Click — better known as “Farmer Bill” — was one of the newspaper’s most popular features, and his regular broadcasts on WSAZ radio and television were equally popular. Click was born in Jackson County, Kentucky, in 1889.
- After 2021 fall paving is finished, the City of Huntington will have paved 58.51 miles of roads totaling $15,649,006 since 2014.
- The Vanity Fair building was known as the Veterans Memorial Field House in 1950 and was the home court for Marshall College basketball.
- Jared Bednar, a former player for the Huntington Blizzard, is now the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche.
- A local premiere of “We Are Marshall” was held at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Dec. 12, 2006.
- Trees lining Memorial Boulevard in Huntington were planted in honor of the soldiers from Cabell County who died during World War I.
- The West Virginia Band Festival Parade first took place in 1936 in Huntington. By the late 1950s, the annual festival drew nearly 100 bands. It was eventually divided into smaller events in the region.
- The first TTA buses rolled out of the old West Huntington bus barn July 17, 1972.
- The Woman’s Club of Huntington was established in 1898.
- The corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 10th Avenue was home to a china factory from 1904 to the mid-1930s.
- Along 5th Avenue from 1st Street to 31st Street, 19 intersections have stoplights.