“These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature,” the America’s State Parks website said.
Ten West Virginia state parks are hosting free guided hikes as part of the First Day Hikes project. The parks are Kanawha State Forest, Forks of Coal State Natural Area, Chief Logan State Park, North Bend State Park, Tygart Lake State Park, Blackwater Falls State Park, Twin Falls Resort State Park, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, Cacapon Resort State Park and Pipestem Resort State Park.
Local parkgoers can enjoy trails at Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District sites on the first day of 2022. Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick said in years past, trails at Ritter and Rotary parks see visitors on New Year’s Day.
A trail at Ritter Park loops around the area, connecting landmarks like the tennis courts and the amphitheater. While hiking at Rotary Park, visitors should be cautious of disc golf courses, Patrick said. Common walks there include walking up to the observatory.
Both parks will be open for regular hours on the holiday, Patrick said. The park district is not hosting a formal hiking event.
Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville offers eight hiking trails for visitors. A list of trails can be found on the park’s website.
According to the National Weather Service’s Charleston office on Thursday afternoon, the forecast for New Year’s Day in the Huntington area includes showers with thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m. and a 100% chance of precipitation. The high is near 66 degrees.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
