HUNTINGTON — Fairfield’s newest artwork was completed by a renowned artist.
Ernel Martinez has been working closely with residents in the neighborhood to create a mural that reflects their stories. The mural, which is on the exterior of the Ebenezer Day Care Center, was unveiled Thursday.
Following the event, Martinez said it’s always special for him when he gets to reveal a mural and see the community it is in embrace it.
“I’m an advocate for the arts, but I also feel that art shouldn’t be exclusive to museums or galleries. It should be a part of the community — a part of everyone’s community,” he said.
Martinez is a co-founder of Amber Art & Design in Philadelphia. According to its website, the organization “cultivates public spaces that advocate for equitable growth by facilitating dynamic interactions between artists, communities, institutions and movements.”
Martinez was born in Belize, and grew up in Los Angeles and Detroit.
A recent mural of Martinez’s depicts boxer Joe Frazier on a building on Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia. It was named Best in Philly by Philadelphia Magazine.
For the 2021 film “Summer of Soul,” which is a documentary by The Roots’ drummer Questlove about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, Martinez completed a billboard-sized mural to promote the film. He said most of his work is connected to Black history.
“It’s just so important that we continue to keep that history alive,” the artist said.
Throughout the past week, Martinez has been working on the mural outside the Ebenezer Day Care Center.
To create the Huntington mural, Martinez used a glazing technique to layer paint on the mural. The process is inspired by Renaissance paintings.
Martinez said he has several new projects in store. He now heads to South Carolina to do a mural featuring a town’s first Black mayor. He has also been contacted to work on a mural featuring musician John Coltrane.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
