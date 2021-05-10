The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On Sunday, many Tri-State moms were treated to lunch in downtown Huntington.

Anna Jarvis conducted the first Mother’s Day in West Virginia in 1908 as a memorial for her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton. She noted that a day should be set aside to honor all mothers, because she believed a mom is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”

In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation that the second Sunday in May be a national holiday to honor mothers.

