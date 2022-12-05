The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The state’s annual Joyful Night celebration to light the Christmas tree at the state Capitol Complex took place Saturday night.

The Greenbrier East High School girls basketball team and Babydog helped Gov. Jim Justice throw the switch on the lights on the south steps of the Capitol. This year’s tree was donated by Jim Rockis of Morgantown.

