ABOVE: The Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights band plays a Christmas song during the Joyful Night tree lighting ceremony at the state Capitol on Saturday night. BELOW: The Christmas tree lights are turned on the state Capitol Christmas tree on Saturday night.
CHARLESTON — The state’s annual Joyful Night celebration to light the Christmas tree at the state Capitol Complex took place Saturday night.
The Greenbrier East High School girls basketball team and Babydog helped Gov. Jim Justice throw the switch on the lights on the south steps of the Capitol. This year’s tree was donated by Jim Rockis of Morgantown.
Inside the Capitol, there were trees decorated in honor of Gold Star Mothers, members of the military and first responders. Refreshments were served in the Culture Center, where visitors could also look at the winning entries of the first lady’s West Virginia Student Ornament Competition and Christmas bows designed by artists from the state.
