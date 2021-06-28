HUNTINGTON — A man described as a foundation of the Huntington restaurant scene was killed Saturday in motorcycle crash.
Oliver Bailey, 35, died Saturday from injuries he received in the accident, according to his family.
“Oliver was naturally brave and compassionate, and showed his love through many selfless acts of charity,” said his sister, Cara Bailey. “He was the heartbeat of Huntington.
“Several years ago, the old Backyard caught on fire while he was working. He ran to the top floor and knocked on every door on the way down to make sure the tenants were safe and out of the building,” she said. “This is one indication of his outlook on life. He always considered others before himself.”
Oliver Bailey was born in Barboursville and was a 2004 graduate of Cabell Midland High School.
Nearly a decade ago, he joined his friends Drew and Megan Hetzer to build and open Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar in downtown Huntington.
Drew Hetzer described Bailey as more than just a friend.
“He was like a brother to me,” Hetzer said.
Hetzer said he met Bailey in 2007.
“I was a bartender over at 21 at the Frederick and he was working at Blackhawk Grill in Barboursville, then began bartending at a bar called Same Old Place in the Frederick building,” Hetzer said. “We would always catch up with one another after work and go somewhere to hang out or run into each other out after hours from work. One thing I really remember about when I first met Ollie was he always had a smile on his face. He’s one of those people that every time you see him he makes you feel good and that’s when we really started hanging out all the time.”
Hetzer said a few years later he began talking with Bailey about an idea he and his wife had to open up a restaurant in Huntington.
“He said ‘If you do that, I really want to be a part of it,’” he said. “Then a few more years went by and we made that dream into reality with the beginning of Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar.”
Hetzer said starting up the restaurant was hard and challenging at times.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of money to do the initial startup,” he said. “Meg and I were both still working our own jobs and I was still trying to finish up school at Marshall and college at Marshall, so we didn’t have a whole lot of money to pay people to help out. Ollie was one of those people that offered to help even if we couldn’t pay him at the time. He just wanted to be a part of something special.”
Hetzer said Bailey was a truly passionate person with a big heart.
“When we started the build out of Backyard Pizza and Rawbar, there was a lot of demo of old tiki hut dust stuff that really need to be taken down and it was some really dirty jobs, but Ollie was never scared of work. He is the hardest worker I have ever met,” he said. “He would show up every day to help and work for free. All three of us were barely getting by to pay our bills and to make ends meet with opening the restaurant because our time was so occupied with the buildout.”
Hetzer says when they first opened they were all working about 16-hour days.
“We couldn’t have done it without Ollie,” he said. “He was the backbone of our business.”
Hetzer said Bailey was also a big part of the development when he and his wife opened The Peddler in 2014.
“But then on July 27, 2014, the Morris Building, home to both Backyard and Peddler, caught fire,” Hetzer said. “When the fire started at the Morris building above our restaurants, Ollie was the first one on site and began running to each floor to make sure all of the apartment tenants were evacuated safely. After the fire everyone was devastated, but Ollie kept his head high and we came together to see how we could help our employees while we were closed and start the rebuild.
“About two years later we were reopened at our new location and he teamed up with Jay Fox to assist with our brewing operations.”
At The Peddler, Bailey worked side-by-side daily with Fox to create, produce and distribute Peddler beer across the state.
“Ollie held himself to a high standard. He wanted to be the best at whatever he was doing and he went above and beyond to ensure he achieved the desired result,” Fox said. “He was committed to bettering everything he was part of, and it was refreshing to be around that. Whether we’re talking about brewing beer, being a good friend or a dependable coworker, Ollie was outstanding, across the board. He was a helper, generous and a friend to all. He will be sorely missed at The Peddler and by all who knew him.”
Bailey was regional manager for Backyard and The Peddler. Recently he became assistant brewer and sales executive for Peddler Beer.
Hetzer said Bailey not only had a love for people, but also a big heart for animals.
“About a month after being open Meg and I were down 1st Street and saw this stranded male puppy that was barely alive,” Hetzer recalled. “We took it in but couldn’t keep it because we already had two large dogs of our own. Ollie took him in, nursed him back to health and named him Bruno. Bruno was Ollie’s best friend whom he loved dearly. He took his best friend everywhere. Bruno passed away March, so now Ollie can be reunited with his best friend in Heaven.”
Hetzer said Bailey was the most genuine, determined, kind person he ever met.
“I feel extremely fortunate to have had him as a close friend like family,” he said. “He will be missed, but his legacy will never die.”
Hetzer posted on Facebook about Bailey’s death and received hundreds of comments of condolences from friends, businesses and restaurants in the region.
Bad Shepherd Beer Company posted, “From the brewery and our restaurant families at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at The Brewery Black Sheep Burrito & Brews and Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten we send our deepest sympathies and love to Drew Hetzer and his teams at The Peddler and Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar on the tragic loss of rock star Ollie Bailey who passed away this weekend.
Ollie was a versatile all-star at Backyard and The Peddler, was an incredible spirit, and was truly beloved throughout the WV restaurant scene. We send our love and prayers to his family and his restaurant family in their time of sorrow.”
Bailey was preceded in death by his father, John Bailey. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sandy and Marshall Snedegar; three sisters, Cara, Johnna, and Alisha; a brother-in-law, Thomas; his nephew Bodhi and niece Adorae; his maternal grandmother, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many extended family and friends.
A celebration of life is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Vandalia Crowd House, located above Backyard Pizza on 3rd Avenue. The entrance is in the alley behind the building.