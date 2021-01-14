CHARLESTON — A celebration of life for Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager will take place at noon Friday, Jan. 15, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Yeager died last month at age 97. The Lincoln County, West Virginia, native in 1947 became the first person to fly faster than sound.
The ceremony will be open to the public; however, social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and all entry will take place through the Clendenin Street entrance. Those attending will pass through a security checkpoint, where temperatures and bags will be checked.
The airport arrival can be streamed at https://youtu.be/6Au2LxLGxbY and the celebration of life can be streamed at https://youtu.be/sIFMTOFVJWA.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the following streets in Charleston will be closed: Clendenin Street from Virginia Street to Lee Street; Quarrier Street from Truslow Street to the east side of Civic Center Drive; and Lee Street from Pennsylvania north to the west side of Clendenin Street.
Yeager’s wife, Victoria Yeager, is scheduled to attend, as is Vice President Mike Pence.