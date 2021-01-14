Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

yeager statue feature
Buy Now

Hal Yeager and his daughter, Karen Schneider, of Cypress, Texas, visit the statue of his late brother, U.S. Air Force Gen. Chuck Yeager in front of the PK-8 School in Hamlin on Thursday. They are in the Charleston area for Chuck Yeager’s funeral Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Hal Yeager, who is 10 years younger than his brother, moved to Texas 50 years ago, he said, to work for Union Carbide. They were visiting the statue, which was dedicated Oct. 14, 1987, with Gen. Yeager’s niece, Tish Wallace, and her husband, Rick, who live in Hurricane, W.Va.

 Chris Dorst | HD Media

CHARLESTON — A celebration of life for Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager will take place at noon Friday, Jan. 15, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Yeager died last month at age 97. The Lincoln County, West Virginia, native in 1947 became the first person to fly faster than sound.

The ceremony will be open to the public; however, social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and all entry will take place through the Clendenin Street entrance. Those attending will pass through a security checkpoint, where temperatures and bags will be checked.

The airport arrival can be streamed at https://youtu.be/6Au2LxLGxbY and the celebration of life can be streamed at https://youtu.be/sIFMTOFVJWA.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the following streets in Charleston will be closed: Clendenin Street from Virginia Street to Lee Street; Quarrier Street from Truslow Street to the east side of Civic Center Drive; and Lee Street from Pennsylvania north to the west side of Clendenin Street. 

Yeager’s wife, Victoria Yeager, is scheduled to attend, as is Vice President Mike Pence.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.