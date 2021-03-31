HUNTINGTON — As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted throughout West Virginia, the Fairfield East Community Center has big plans for its future, including an Easter Egg Bash this week to celebrate its reopening.
Dustina Sizemore, community leader at the center, said it reopened a couple weeks ago and they’re trying to get it off the ground after a tough year.
The focus of the center is to get teenagers and kids involved in activities to keep them busy and off the streets. After a year of virtual schooling, Sizemore thinks they will benefit from the interactions.
“That’s hard on them. Even with school, you can’t do too much. There are so many rules and regulations you have to go by in order to have it opened,” she said.
“I know it’s for everyone’s safety, but it makes it really hard on these kids.”
The center is open from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. daily, and Sizemore has hopes to open longer during the summer if funding is available to do so.
Activities include a gym, computer room, outdoor playground and more, but Sizemore said because the leadership is new to the community, they don’t have many connections to get the word out.
Sizemore said she and her daughter have put together an Easter Egg Bash during Friday’s hours to help reignite and celebrate the program. The free event will feature pizza, games and other activities, like coloring eggs, to celebrate the holiday.
“It’s not just about coming and playing basketball,” she said. “We want them to come and have a good time here.”
Sizemore hopes the event will be outside, where people won’t be required to wear a mask, but weather might prevent that.
The building is also available to rent outside its hours of operation. Sizemore said a variety of people rent space in the building, ranging from groups and business meetings to parties. It has a kitchen, which makes it a great place to rent, she said.
Sizemore works through the center’s agent, Recovery Point, which took over management of the building due to issues with funding in 2017.
“I really love my job because you’re giving back to these kids,” she said. “This might be the only safe environment they have. It might be their getaway place.”
Sizemore said they have been trying to update and clean the center, but COVID-19 put a damper on fundraising to do so. The playground has seen benefits from those updates and United Way is going to help with beautification projects outside, she said, but more needs done.
“We are trying to reach out to the community to get funding to get stuff that we need. I have written a lot of letters,” she said. “But it’s really about the community coming together, because we all want the best for the kids. Even if they’re not ours biologically, that’s what we want, and the best way to do that is keep them off the street.”
Sizemore can be reached at the center at 304-962-2224 or via email at dsizemore@recoverpointwv.org.