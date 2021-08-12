HUNTINGTON — According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday, Cabell County’s population is 94,350, making it the fourth most populous county in West Virginia, behind Kanawha, Berkeley and Monongalia.
The new numbers put Huntington’s population at 46,842, an increase over the 2018 estimate, which showed the city’s population at 46,048. However, Huntington started the decade with a population of 49,171.
In the Tri-State area, Huntington and Cabell County lead as the most populous areas, according to the latest data.
In West Virginia, Putnam County’s population is 57,440, Wayne County is 38,982, Mason County is 25,453 and Lincoln County is 20,463. In Ohio, Lawrence County’s population is 58,240. In Kentucky, Boyd County’s population is 48,261.
As far as other cities’ populations go in the region, Barboursville is at 4,456 residents, Milton has 2,811, Kenova has 3,033, Pea Ridge has 6,602, Wayne has 1,443 and Ceredo is at 1,408.
Of local census-designated places, Culloden has 3,016 residents, Lesage has 1,290, Salt Rock has 373, Lavalette has 932, Prichard has 461 and Crum has 136.
In Ashland, the population is 21,625. In Ironton, it is 10,571.
West Virginia’s total population loss for 2010-20 was 3.2% and the state ended the decade with 1,793,716 people.
In an effort to reverse the population losses, West Virginia started encouraging remote workers to move to the state through a program that will pay them $12,000 cash along with free passes for a year’s worth of whitewater rafting, golf, rock climbing and other outdoor activities, The Associated Press has reported.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.