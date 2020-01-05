CHARLESTON — The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area is celebrating the centennial of the passage of women’s right to vote, the 19th Amendment.
The West Virginia kickoff is scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston. The Legislative “EqualiTea” precedes the governor’s State of the State address.
Legislators have been invited to attend the “EqualiTea.”
For more information about attending the “EqualiTea,” contact Mike Queen, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, at mqueen@wvsos.gov.
Those who want to attend the State of the State address will need to make their own arrangements.