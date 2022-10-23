HUNTINGTON — Central City will be the place to celebrate Halloween later this month.
Businesses and community groups in the neighborhood will host activities for All Hallows West on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2-8 p.m. Some activities will begin earlier in the day.
Seasonal activities at Cicada Coffee & Books, 604 14th St. W., include a spooky sale on horror titles, scary good drinks and treats, and Horror Movie Trivia at 7 p.m. Storytime will be at 11 a.m. at the West Huntington Library, 901 14th St. W.
At the Central City Gazebo, Cicada is hosting author signings and readings from 2-4:30 p.m. and a costume contest with prizes at 5 p.m.
The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W., will have a Day of the Dead menu, available at 5 p.m. It includes tamales, enchiladas, bread pudding and Pan de Muerto. The Ramp will also have a Day of the Dead photo booth and a costume contest.
To fundraise for the Central City Museum, a Mystic Movie Night will begin showing classic Halloween movies at 6:30 p.m. RenewAll and the Village Antique Mall will host the event with a snacks and drinks bar, including local brews and wine. Live music begins at 4 p.m.
The Sloane Square Gallery will have witchy merchandise for the harvest season.
