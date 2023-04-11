David Luther opened the Central City Cafe 30 years ago this month. Every customer is a regular and it’s still his family running the restaurant. The restaurant has undergone several changes through the years, but it remains the same in the eyes of the community.
It is the longest-standing business on that stretch of 14th Street West, a fact Luther’s family is proud of. He says he’d “never thought I’d make it to that, but I am.”
Three years in, Luther bought the building next to the cafe for extra seating. It was a good decision considering they fill every table some days. He estimates they regularly serve more than 100 people a day.
“I’ve experienced every kind of challenge there is out there in the world,” he said.
Pretty much right after he opened, there was road work in front of the building preventing traffic from driving by his new business.
“I bought this building in ‘92 and began working on it. In ‘93, I opened up and they closed the street right here to finish it on out to Madison (Avenue). They made it over here from Adams (Avenue),” he said. “And I thought then, oh my God, what am I gonna do now? You know, it’s blocked, there’s no traffic.”
Luther has always been in the food business. He used to work for Sheraton and hotels and motor inns in convention service, working at banquet facilities that hosted up to 5,000 people. Then, he moved to a better-paying job at a railroad where he cooked for production crews. The daily lunch and dinner specials listed in the center of the menu at the cafe came from his menu at the railroad: meatloaf, open-face roast beef, wieners and kraut, salmon patties and baked steak.
The pandemic hit every business hard, but on top of that, the restaurant had a fire in August 2020 that forced it to close for 48 days. Now, he is dealing with a labor shortage and inflation, which have forced him to cut back hours of operation and raise prices.
“I haven’t raised them (prices, since March 2022), but things are going up, you know. I had a heck of a time trying to get product in here after the pandemic yet,” Luther said.
Inflation disproportionately hurts small businesses because they have fewer resources to fall back on.
“Where I used to pay $7 for a gallon of heavy-duty mayonnaise; now I pay $14. So that’s double. Kraut, I used to pay $6 for a gallon; now I’ve got to pay up towards $12 a gallon. It’s doubled,” he said. “The salmon, I used to buy it for, and I don’t buy the salmon you have to clean, I buy the filet salmon and it’s raised. I used to be able to buy it for $9 for two and a half pounds, now it’s $15. So everything’s taking a mighty jump and I have raised prices, but I’m gonna have to do it again here pretty soon.”
His entire family works there — in the kitchen and at the counter.
The paragraph at top, left side of the menu reads: “Welcome to the Central City Cafe, Est. 1993, Your hosts during your stay are David & Sherry Luther. If this is your first visit please tell us how you enjoyed your stay. David, Sherry, Nikki, Mike, Kristinia & Staff.”
His granddaughter Taylor will be added to that list when the menu is updated. She started as an 8-year-old ringing up customers on the register.
Luther is there nearly every day. Even when it was minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit, he had $60 in business.
His favorite menu items are brown beans and cornbread and coleslaw.
If he’s not eating at Central City Cafe, his favorite restaurant in Huntington is Jim’s.
“It’s the only place I go. If I go home without any supper here, I’ll stop up there and get supper,” he said. “I like patronizing family-owned businesses.”
Luther enjoys running the restaurant, but some day he would like someone else to take it over.
“I’m proud of it. I’m proud that we can continue to go, but I’m 75 years old, and I like to go fishing,” he said.
