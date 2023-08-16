Seven-year-old Emery Nedopak and her mother Jenny, left, meet with her second grade teacher Lauren Somers, right, during Central City Elementary School’s Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday in Huntington.BELOW: Four-year-old Lilly Mathis picks out a backpack as Central City Elementary School hosts a Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday in Huntington.
Six-year-old Cherokee Childers has her hair cut by Madison Powell of Jewel City Salon and Barber Shop during Central City Elementary School's Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Central City Elementary started off the 2023-24 school year with fun activities Tuesday, hosting a Back to School Bash at the same time as the school’s open house.
In addition to meeting their teachers and mingling with some of their classmates, students and families could enjoy free food and grab a free backpack and other school supplies. The students played on inflatables and could also get haircuts, all for free, during the event.
