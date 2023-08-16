The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Central City Elementary started off the 2023-24 school year with fun activities Tuesday, hosting a Back to School Bash at the same time as the school’s open house.

In addition to meeting their teachers and mingling with some of their classmates, students and families could enjoy free food and grab a free backpack and other school supplies. The students played on inflatables and could also get haircuts, all for free, during the event.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

