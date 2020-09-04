Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Students at Central City Elementary School were able to meet their teachers for the upcoming school year in a safe and socially distanced manner Thursday.

The Huntington school hosted two drive-thru open-house events Thursday, during which welcome packs and other information were distributed to students.

Students who will begin the school year virtually were given their packets during the drive-thru event, receiving the information from the safety of their vehicle, while students who are attending school in person and virtually took part in the event on the school’s playground.

The first day of school for students in Cabell County is Tuesday, Sept. 8.

