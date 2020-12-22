HUNTINGTON — Katherine Spaulding lost count of how many children she was providing Christmas gifts for this year.
However, with the help of other faculty and staff at Central City Elementary School in Huntington, she organized the largest gift and food drive the school has ever hosted.
“This is my passion. This is what I love to do. I love children and always have; this is my dream job,” said the third-year teacher and Parent Partner at Central City Elementary School.
The gift drive is more than double the size of what it was when Spaulding arrived at the school and began coordinating the effort, now helping as many families as it once did children.
“They’ve done this before, but not to the extent that we’ve carried it to,” Spaulding said. “We started with 89 the first year I was here. Last year, we took on 126 kids, and this year we are up to 80-85 families and I’ve lost track of the number of kids, but we are well over 200 students we are taking care of this year.”
Some families, she added, also received food baskets donated by three local churches, but every child in each family received a wrapped gift that came straight off their wish list.
With over 200 students on the school’s list this year, at times Spaulding worried she wouldn’t be able to provide gifts for each individual, but the community, she added, made it happen.
“When I didn’t think I could do one more thing, somebody was always there,” said Spaulding. “Every single time, God always made a way for me to take care of these kids. It’s not something I have done — it’s a God thing.”
Planning for the gift giveaway began in September and the staff at the school worked continually to make sure things went smoothly. Spaulding said seeing smiles on students’ faces makes the effort worth it year after year.
“The teachers and staff have been absolutely phenomenal. One of my best friends has been my sidekick and kept me sane, and she’s been here every single day,” she said.
Spaulding said the event means even more this year because the teachers and administrators were able to see students they hadn’t met face-to-face in quite some time due to schools being shifted to virtual learning due to a rising number of cases of the coronavirus in the county.