HUNTINGTON — Central City Elementary School hosted a “Why We Love to Read” event on Thursday, March 3, inviting families to view their students’ Literature Fair projects, visit several activity stations, and shop at the bookfair.
Each family received a card with a checklist of all the stations, and after they marked all as visited, they could choose a new book to take home to read together.
“This event is always one of our most well-attended parent engagements,” says Pattie Spencer, Central City Elementary Parent Partner. “The parents enjoy getting to see the hard work their child puts into their projects and have some fun while they are at it.”
Another parent partner, Katherine Spaulding, said families spending quality time together is always a positive.
“Parents simply being here at the school and interacting with our staff make a huge, positive impact on our students,” she said.
