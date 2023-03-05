The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Central City Elementary School hosted a “Why We Love to Read” event on Thursday, March 3, inviting families to view their students’ Literature Fair projects, visit several activity stations, and shop at the bookfair.

Each family received a card with a checklist of all the stations, and after they marked all as visited, they could choose a new book to take home to read together.

